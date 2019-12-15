Two militants arrested in Manipur

Two militants belonging to different banned outfits have been arrested in Manipur, police said on Sunday. A combined team of Manipur Police and Assam Rifles arrested the rebels from different parts of the state, a senior police officer said.

One militant belonging to United National Liberation Front (UNLF) outfit was arrested from Ngairangbam village in Imphal West district on Friday. The other rebel of Manipur Naga People's Front (MNPF) outfit was apprehended from Mapao Khullen village in Kangpokpi district the same day, he added..

