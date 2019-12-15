Left Menu
AGP to file plea in Supreme Court for revocation of amended Citizenship Act

The Supreme Court of India Image Credit: ANI

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of the ruling BJP, would file a petition in the Supreme Court praying for revocation of the amended Citizenship Act, party leader Kumar Deepak Das said on Sunday. He asserted that the AGP respected the sentiments of common people, who were wary that the law might threaten their identity and existence.

"We will take the legal route to seek revocation of the amended Act as the indigenous people of Assam are apprehensive that their identity, language might come under threat," Das, a former Rajya Sabha MP, told PTI. Sources said a delegation of the AGP, led by Das, would leave for Delhi in the evening to file the plea in the apex court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

