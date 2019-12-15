Kejriwal speaks to LG, urges him to take all steps to restore peace after Jamia protest

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke to Lt Governor Anil Baijal and urged him to take all steps to restore normalcy following a violent protest against the amended citizenship law in a posh south Delhi neighborhood on Sunday. Kejriwal said the Delhi government is doing everything possible at its end to restore peace.

"Spoke to Hon'ble LG and urged him to take all steps to restore normalcy and peace. We are also doing everything possible at our end. Real miscreants who caused violence shud be identified and punished (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted. In another tweet earlier, the chief minister said any sort of violence is unacceptable.

"No one shud indulge in violence. Any kind of violence is unacceptable. Protests shud remain peaceful," he said. Protestors clashed with police on Sunday afternoon and set on fire three public buses and a fire tender in New Friends' Colony, leaving a cop and two fire personnel injured, police said.

