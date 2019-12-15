Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police break phone, hurl abuses and pulled me by hair during CAA protest, alleges woman journalist

A woman journalist alleged that police personnel broke her phone, hurled abuses and pulled her hair when she was covering a protest against the citizenship law outside Jamia Millia University here on Sunday night.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 21:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 21:04 IST
Delhi Police break phone, hurl abuses and pulled me by hair during CAA protest, alleges woman journalist
Journalist Bushra Sheikh. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A woman journalist alleged that police personnel broke her phone, hurled abuses and pulled her hair when she was covering a protest against the citizenship law outside Jamia Millia University here on Sunday night. "I came here for BBC's coverage. They (police persons) took away my phone and broke it. They hit me with a baton," journalist Bushra Sheikh told ANI here.

She alleged that a policeman also pulled her hair. "When I asked them for my phone they hurled abuses at me. I didn't come here for fun. I came here for coverage," she added.

A police person also sustained injuries as the protest turned violent outside the university. According to police, protestors pelted stones at policemen who were deployed to control the situation.

On Friday, 12 policemen sustained injuries in the students' protest. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act grants citizenship to refugees of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Seven years on, despair shrouds Nirbhaya's convict's home - and colony

Narrow, steep and blue, its a stairway to despair at the end of which lives a mother, caught between the horror of her son being convicted in the gangrape and murder of a woman known the world over as Nirbhaya, the fearless one, and the des...

CAA Protests: MHA in regular touch with Delhi Police

The Union Home ministry is in regular touch with the Delhi Police following violent protests that rocked Jamia Millia University and its adjoining areas but is yet to seek a report on it, officials said on Monday. Officials said that the pr...

Soccer-Oman fire Dutch coach Koeman

Dutchman Erwin Koeman has been fired from his role as Oman head coach, the countrys football association announced following a disappointing performance at the Gulf Cup. Oman went into the competition as defending champions having won the k...

From Lucknow to Hyderabad, protests across campuses against police crackdown in Jamia

Unrest over the police crackdown in Delhis Jamia Miiia Islamia and the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act rippled in angry waves through the country on Monday with demonstrations on several campuses, including in Hyderabad, Lucknow, an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019