Mamata holds emergency meet amid violence in Bengal; police

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held an emergency meeting with senior officers of the state administration and police forces on Sunday night and directed them to remain on high alert, amid incidents of violence in the state. In the about-two-hour-long meeting at her Kalighat residence, Banerjee directed the officials to take strict action against those indulging in vandalism, an official said.

"The meeting was held on the basis of intelligence inputs. The chief minister directed that all the police stations in the state must be on high alert," a senior official, who was present at the meeting, told PTI. "She has asked the police forces to act quickly and take strict immediate steps to deal with such incidents," he added.

Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, Home Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay, DGP Virendra, ADG (Law and Order) Gyanwant Singh and Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma were among those present at the meeting. "We assure the people of Bengal that there is no reason to panic. We have set up a 24X7 control room -- O33- 2214 5486, 4031, 1946 -- for immediate assistance," said a senior officer of the state police force.

"There is also misinformation being shared on social media in the form of fake visuals of violent and objectionable content with a motive to disrupt public peace," he said, adding that the perpetrators have been identified and will be dealt with strongly. The chief minister also directed Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar district authorities to ensure the supply of food and water to train and bus passengers stranded due to blockades.

Violent protests over the amended Citizenship Act continued to rock various parts of West Bengal for the third consecutive day with several incidents of vandalism and arson being reported from different districts.

