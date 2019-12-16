Left Menu
Lt Gen PN Rao takes over as GOC Dakshin Bharat Area

Lieutenant General Pandala Nagesh Rao has taken over the charge of General Officer Commanding (GOC), Dakshin Bharat Area.

Lieutenant General Pandala Nagesh Rao. Image Credit: ANI

Lieutenant General Pandala Nagesh Rao has taken over the charge of General Officer Commanding (GOC), Dakshin Bharat Area. The General officer took charge on December 8, 2019.

According to an official statement, Lieutenant General Rao joined National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and was commissioned into Fifth Battalion the Parachute Regiment in December 1982 from Indian Military Academy. He was the Sword of Honour of his course. The General Officer is a graduate of the prestigious Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and is an alumnus of coveted National Defence College, New Delhi. The General Officer has held an envious profile of appointments during his distinguished career, both in operations and in peace.

He brings along vast combat and command experience of different terrains and operations. He commanded 5 Parachute Regiment in Operation RAKSHAK in Jammu and Kashmir; a Mountain Brigade in Binnaguri, a Mountain Division in Manipur and a Mountain Strike Corps at Ranchi later at Panagarh. Before taking over as GOC Dakshin Bharat Area, he was Chief of Staff at HQ South Western Command, Jaipur.

He has been awarded Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Central Comd Commendation Card, Wound Medal - twice, Yudh Seva Medal and Sena Medal for Gallantry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

