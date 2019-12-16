Left Menu
Development News Edition

Several police personnel injured during violence carried out by protestors: Delhi Police

Several policemen including senior police officials were injured in the violence and stone-pelting carried out by the unruly agitators on Sunday, Delhi Police said.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 05:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 05:57 IST
Several police personnel injured during violence carried out by protestors: Delhi Police
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Several policemen including senior police officials were injured in the violence and stone-pelting carried out by the unruly agitators on Sunday, Delhi Police said. "In the violence and stone-pelting by protesters, yesterday, several policemen including South-East District DCP, Additional DCP (South), two Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), five Station House Officers (SHO) and inspectors have been injured," said Delhi Police in a statement.

"Among the injured officials, HC Maqsool Ahmad is admitted in ICU with severe head injuries. All 35 detained students at Kalkaji Police Station have been released," the statement read. All detained Jamia Millia Islamia University students were on Monday released from Kalkaji and New Friends Colony (NFC) police stations, said Delhi Police. The midnight protests carried out by the students in front of Delhi Police Headquarters was also called off by them.

"All students detained from Kalkaji and New Friends Colony have been released," said Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa. "We have appealed the protesters to end their protest and buses were arranged to drop the students. Injured students will also be released after the treatment said Delhi Police in a statement.

The students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had staged a protest at the Police Head Quarters (PHQ) earlier on Sunday after the action by Delhi Police against students at Jamia University. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

We are witnessing annihilation of values: Kapil Sibal after protests in Delhi

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday slammed the BJP-led Central government for the ongoing protests over the new citizenship law and said that we are witnessing the annihilation of values. Taking to Twitter, Sibal said that it is t...

Citizenship Act: Several DU students boycott exams, hold protests

Several Delhi University students on Monday boycotted exams and held protests to express solidarity with students of Jamia Millia and AMU protesting against the amended Citizenship Act following which heavy force has been deployed at the Ar...

FEATURE-From tweet to street: New generation joins Thai protest

It wasnt only the moves to ban Thailands most vocal opposition party that brought Gift onto the street for the first time.The 25-year-old landscape architect was also stung by taunts that her generation was not brave enough to go beyond onl...

BJP flays state-wide hartal against CAA on December 17

The BJP in Kerala on Monday slammed the state-wide hartal called by a group of outfits on December 17 against the Centres decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, saying it was unnecessary and against national interest. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019