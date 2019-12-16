UP: Security tightened in Noida after protests in Jamia

A day after protests outside Jamia Millia Islamia University over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 turned violent, security has been tightened in adjoining areas of Noida to maintain law and order in the region. "The Noida police have been kept on alert, additional Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) have been formed. We are well equipped to tackle any law and order situation. We are in contact with the public to ensure no rumours are spread," Vaibhav Krishna, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gautam Budh Nagar said.

He further said that stern action will be taken against those resorting to rumour-mongering through social media platforms. At least 26 students and six policemen sustained injuries in yesterday's protest in the national capital.

Protesters had set DTC buses on fire near Bharat Nagar area after demonstrations turned violent. Protestors also vandalised a fire tender that was sent to douse the fire and also injured two firemen inside the vehicle. Damage to other buses and vehicles was also caused by the protestors. (ANI)

