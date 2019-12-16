Maha Assembly: Supplementary demands of Rs 16k cr tabled

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra on Monday moved supplementary demands totalling Rs 16,120 crore in the Assembly on the first day of the winter session. It sought Rs 4,500 crore for flood-affected areas and Rs 750 crore to compensate farmers affected by excess rains.

The state government also demanded Rs 500 crore as provision for premium subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (crop insurance scheme). Thackeray, while not in government, had been critical of the Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme, alleging it was of little help to farmers in the state.

Of the total supplementary demands, Rs 525 crore has been sought for people affected by natural calamities, while Rs 2,000 crore has been kept for drinking water and sanitation schemes. The demands will be discussed over the next two days and then sanctioned.

The previous BJP-Shiv Sena government under Devendra Fadnavis had sought supplementary demands worth more than Rs 1.50 lakh crore in the last three years of its tenure..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)