CAA is India's internal and domestic matter: France

The amended Citizenship Act is India's internal and domestic matter, French envoy Emmanuel Lenain said on Monday as he noted that his country believes in freedom of religion.

Speaking to reporters, Lenain said India is a democracy and when there are conflicts in views of people then they can approach institutions like the Supreme Court which can competently take a decision.

"I don't think it is apt for any country to comment on the domestic matter of India. We believe in freedom of religion and it is not for us to comment on the matter," he said.

