Winter session of UP Assembly to begin from Tuesday

The Winter Session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature will begin on Tuesday, with the government all set to table the second supplementary budget for 2019-20 fiscal and the opposition preparing to pillory it on the law and order front. The government will table the second supplementary budget for the current fiscal in the house on the first day of the brief session on Tuesday, UP Assembly sources said Monday.

The number of sittings will be decided at a meeting of the business advisory committee later. The UP government had taken the approval of the legislature for the first supplementary grants during the assembly session in July.

An all-party meeting for the smooth conduct of the house was held Monday afternoon in which representatives of all the parties were present, the sources said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was, however, did not attend the meeting as he was in Jharkhand for assembly election campaign.

Meanwhile, opposition parties are geared up to raise issues concerning the common man in the assembly, including the rising cases of crime especially against women, violence in university campus over the amended citizenship act, plight of farmers, sugarcane dues and unemployment. The opposition parties will formulate their respective plans to grill the government on these issues.

The ruling BJP will also chalk out its strategy for the session and instruct its members to remain present in the House.

