Army's Western Command observes Vijay Diwas

The Army's Western Command on Monday observed Vijay Diwas in a ceremony. Homage was paid to the martyrs and wreaths were laid by Lt Gen R P Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command at Panchkula, a defence release said here.

Vijay Diwas commemorates India's victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war in which the Western Command had played a stellar role. On this day in 1971, over 90,000 Pakistani soldiers had surrendered before Indian troops, bringing to an end the bitterly fought war on the eastern and western fronts. It also led to the creation of Bangladesh.

December 16 is observed as Vijay Diwas.

