Linking technology with infrastructure key to smart border management: MoS Reddy

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 19:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 19:08 IST
Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday called for integrating new technology and infrastructure to ensure a safe and smart border management system. Addressing a seminar on 'Smart Border Management - 2019', Reddy said the government has, for the first time, initiated a Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) to cover areas where physical fencing is not feasible.

The recorded date and information can be shared with all intelligence and security forces, he said. The minister said the CIBMS includes integration of manpower, sensors, networks, intelligence, and command and control solutions to improve situational awareness at different levels of hierarchy to facilitate prompt and informed decisions and a quick response to emerging situations.

He said that Phase-1, a pilot project along the 61 km riverine border in Dhubri, Assam, along the Indo-Bangladesh border, has been implemented. After the evaluation of Phase-1, subsequently Phase-2 and Phase-3 of the CIBMS will be rolled out in Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram and West Bengal, he said.

Reddy said this technology plans to cover all non-visible gaps and vulnerable structures along the Indo-Pakistan and Indo-Bangladesh borders. "We are taking all precautionary measures," he said at the event organised by the FICCI jointly with the India Foundation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

