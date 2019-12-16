Students from varsities across Delhi protest at India Gate against police crackdown at Jamia, AMU
New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI ) Scores of students from different universities across Delhi gathered at India Gate on Monday to demonstrate against the police crackdown on students at the Jamia Millia Islamia University here and Aligarh Muslim University in UP.
They raised slogans of "Delhi Police down down" and "Tanashahi nahi chalegi". Police had put up barricades to not allow students to reach the Amar Jawan Jyoti where an event to read the Preamble was scheduled to take place.
