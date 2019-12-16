Left Menu
Development News Edition

Urban Affairs min launches DDA portal for registration of properties in unauthorised colonies

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 20:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 20:57 IST
Urban Affairs min launches DDA portal for registration of properties in unauthorised colonies

Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday launched a portal of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for registration of properties in unauthorised colonies in the city. Puri said that the the government is committed to benefit 50 lakh residents of unauthorised colonies.

Out of 1,731 unauthorised colonies, 1,500 have already been demarcated and maps of more than 1,100 have been uploaded on the portal, he said. Delhi's Lt Governor Anil Baijal was present on the occasion.

Puri also inaugurated a project for construction of a socio-cultural centre in Rohini that will cost Rs 350 crore. Spread over 11 acres, the centre will be a nerve centre of Delhi's socio-cultural life, said local MLA and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

US: Trump's former NSA Flynn to be sentenced next month

A federal judge here on Monday local time rejected US President Donald Trumps former national security advisor Michael Flynns claims of misconduct by FBI and prosecutors. Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered Flynn to appear for sentencing on Januar...

No clarity on Citizenship (Amendment) Act: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 has no clarity in it. The questions we asked in Lok Sabha on Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 were not answered. There is no clarity on the ...

Flyers F Farabee suspended without pay for interference

Philadelphia Flyers rookie forward Joel Farabee was suspended Monday for three games without pay after his interference penalty against Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault on Sunday, the NHLs Department of Player Safety announced. Farab...

Telling of NZ history encouraged by Tuia 250 must continue

The telling of our history that has been encouraged by Tuia Encounters 250 must continue and the Government will play its part, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.She was speaking at Tuahuru Marae in Te Mhia today as part of the official c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019