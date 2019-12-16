Urban Affairs min launches DDA portal for registration of properties in unauthorised colonies
Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday launched a portal of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for registration of properties in unauthorised colonies in the city. Puri said that the the government is committed to benefit 50 lakh residents of unauthorised colonies.
Out of 1,731 unauthorised colonies, 1,500 have already been demarcated and maps of more than 1,100 have been uploaded on the portal, he said. Delhi's Lt Governor Anil Baijal was present on the occasion.
Puri also inaugurated a project for construction of a socio-cultural centre in Rohini that will cost Rs 350 crore. Spread over 11 acres, the centre will be a nerve centre of Delhi's socio-cultural life, said local MLA and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta.
