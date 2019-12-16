Following are the top stories at 9.00 PM:

New Delhi: Several protests - some peaceful, some violent- erupted across India on Monday against the police crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia here and the controversial citizenship law as students and political leaders took to the streets, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi called these protests "deeply distressing" and appealed for peace.

New Delhi: Thousands of students took to the streets in the national capital on Monday against the police crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia with demonstrations at JMI and Delhi University campuses as well as the India Gate amid heavy police deployment.

New Delhi: Congress and other opposition parties on Monday condemned the police "brutality" against students of Jamia Millia Islamia and demanded a probe by a Supreme Court judge into incidents of students being thrashed in the campus.

New Delhi: Scores of students from different universities across Delhi gathered at India Gate on Monday to demonstrate against the police crackdown on students at the Jamia Millia Islamia here and Aligarh Muslim University in UP.

New Delhi: 'I feel unsafe in my campus and want to head home', said Umar Ashraf, a student of Jamia Millia Islamia, as he stood outside one of the gates of the varsity holding a banner, 'Not safe in my university'.

Mau (UP): Protesters torched vehicles as a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act and police action at Jamia Millia Islamia University turned violent here on Monday, prompting police to fire in the air.

New Citizenship Act won't take away anyone's Indian nationality: Shah Poreyahat (Jharkhand): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, which was recently passed by the Parliament, will give Indian nationality to refugees facing religious persecution in three neighbouring countries and not take away anyone's citizenship in India.

Modi govt has become creator of violence, divisiveness; has declared war on own people: Sonia Gandhi New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday accused the Modi government of being the "creator of violence and divisiveness" which has declared a war against its own people and said the writers of this script of polarisation are Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

New Delhi: Asking states and union territories to check violence and ensure safety of life and property, the Union Home Ministry on Monday said strict action should be taken against those spreading fake news on social media.

New Delhi: The BJP's Delhi unit filed a complaint with police against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other AAP leaders on Monday accusing them of "inciting" Sunday's violence during a protest against the amended citizenship law near Jamia Millia Islamia.

New Delhi: The Election Commission has asked poll authorities in Jharkhand to submit a certified copy of the speech of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in which he had made the "rape in India" remark at an election rally in the state last week.

New Delhi: Trains between West Bengal and the Northeast have come to a complete halt with the Eastern Railway suspending all its services to the northern region of the state due to protests over the amended citizenship law, officials said on Monday.

New Delhi: A Delhi court convicted expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Monday for raping a woman in Unnao in 2017 saying the victim's testimony was "truthful and unblemished" against a "powerful person". By Usha Rani Das & Udayan Kishor

Islamabad: Pakistan's top judge cautioned the government that "unbridled power or position, like unstructured discretion, is dangerous" before a bench headed by him gave a six-month conditional extension to the powerful Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa last month, according to the detailed verdict in the case published on Monday.

