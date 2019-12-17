Left Menu
No gunshots were fired by police to deal with violence during Jamia Nagar protest: Delhi police

Delhi Police said on Monday that it had used tear gas to deal with violence during the protests in Delhi on Sunday and no bullet was fired.

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 00:34 IST
  • Created: 17-12-2019 00:34 IST
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South-East Delhi, Chinmoy Biswal speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police said on Monday that it had used tear gas to deal with violence during the protests in Delhi on Sunday and no bullet was fired. "The police has only used tear gas to disperse the violent mob which was pelting stones and committing arson. No gunshots were fired by the police. If anybody has received gunshot injuries then we will investigate to find out who is responsible behind it," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South-East Delhi, Chinmoy Biswal told ANI here.

He was responding to apprehensions in a section of media about the possible use of bullets during police action on Sunday. Biswal said if the incident had happened around 4 pm in the Mathura road area then any sensible person would have gotten admitted in the Fortis Escorts or Holy Family hospital which were within 500 metres of the spot.

"But getting admitted more than an hour later at the Safdarjung Hospital which is more than 12 kilometres away does not make any sense, we will investigate it from that angle too," he said. Asked whether any bullet shells were recovered from the site of the protest, the police official said that investigation is underway.

He also refuted the claims that a patient admitted at the Holy Family Hospital had been injured due to bullet wounds. "The discharge slip of the patient admitted at Holy Family Hospital mentions the removal of foreign particle from the body. The foreign particle can be anything from glass to a splinter. There is no bullet mentioned in the slip," Biswal said.

Earlier today, Delhi Police registered two FIRs pertaining to property damage and riots in connection with the violence that erupted during the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in Jamia Nagar area on Sunday. Several students of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University were seen leaving the campus with their luggage this morning as the varsity was closed till January 5 owing to yesterday's violent protests.

Some students also protested at the gate of the University demanding action against Delhi Police for their alleged 'crackdown' on protesters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

