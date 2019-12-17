I dare Congress, its friends to publicly declare they
I dare Congress, its friends to publicly declare theyare prepared to accord Indian citizenship to all Pakistanis:PM Modi tells Jharkhand rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Indian
- Jharkhand
- Pakistanis
- Modi
ALSO READ
UPDATE 3-California congressman Duncan Hunter set to plead guilty in campaign finance case
Indian attack is fantastic but spinners tend to struggle in Australia: Ponting
Indian techie helps NASA find Chandrayaan 2's Vikram lander on Moon
Navy drives away suspicious Chinese vessel from Indian waters
Seven to eight Chinese ships are usually present in Indian Ocean region: Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh.