Guj:Cong seeks probe into cancellation of 28 competitive exams

  • Ahmedabad
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 16:06 IST
Claiming that as many as 28 competitive exams were cancelled by the Gujarat government in the last five years due to various "irregularities", the opposition Congress on Tuesday demanded an inquiry by a high court judge into such cancellations. The Congress made the demand a day after the state government announced that it was cancelling the exam held on November 17 for recruitment of clerks due to the question paper leak.

"Cancellation of the exam for clerical posts is not the first such case. The state government was forced to cancel 28 such competitive exams between 2014 and 2019. We demand a judicial inquiry through a sitting high court judge into all these cases. Only a judicial probe would bring out the truth and expose real culprits," Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda said. Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Paresh Dhanani has written to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on the same issue, and sought details of action taken by the government after cancelling the exams.

He alleged that a specific private entity working under the government is responsible for all the "scams" in the recruitment exams. "Lakhs of youths were deprived of jobs because of scams during the exams. Cancellation of exams is breaking down the morale of our youths who were affected by unemployment. I want the government to share the details about the steps it had taken after the cancellation of 28 exams in the last five years", Dhanani stated.

The decision to cancel the exam to recruiting 3,910 non-secretariat clerks and office assistants was taken by the chief minister after a probe revealed that the question paper had been leaked. The new date of the exam would be announced soon..

