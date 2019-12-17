Left Menu
7 metro stations closed in northeast Delhi in view of violent protest against citizenship law

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Entry and exit gates at seven metro stations in northeast Delhi were closed on Tuesday in view of a violent protest against the amended citizenship law in the Seelampur area. "Entry & exit gates of Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

Earlier DMRC closed Welcome, Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Seelampur and Gokulpuri metro stations of the Pink Line. Angry protesters demanding scrapping of citizenship amendment law clashed with police, pelted stones at them and damaged several buses in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area.

Police resorted to baton charges and fired teargas shells on the protesters who were marching from Seelampur towards Jafrabad.

