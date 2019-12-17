Have fulfilled 365 promises in first year in power: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday claimed his government has fulfilled 365 pre-poll promises in as many days since coming to power. He was speaking at a function to mark completion of one year of the MP Congress government, which was also attended by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Reiterating his government's commitment to the state's farmers, Nath said. "The second phase of waiver of farm loans in the state began today." Farm loan waiver, one of the primary promises of the Congress during the Assembly poll campaign late last year, has been in the crosshairs of the opposition BJP which has termed it ineffectual. Former PM Manmohan Singh released 'Vision Document 2020-25' on the occasion which aims to make the state a prosperous one using six human development indexes comprising economic prosperity, social equity, cultural harmony, environmental sustainability, infrastructure development and good governance.

Industrial growth, agriculture and allied sectors, education, public health and nutrition, inclusive growth, culture, heritage and tourism, youth welfare and sports, irrigation, energy and environment, urban development, rural development and good governance are focus areas. The document has set key performance indicators (KPI) for each sector, and departments would be measured on these and corrective action will be taken wherever required..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)