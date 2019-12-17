Left Menu
Development News Edition

Have fulfilled 365 promises in first year in power: MP CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 17:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 17:58 IST
Have fulfilled 365 promises in first year in power: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday claimed his government has fulfilled 365 pre-poll promises in as many days since coming to power. He was speaking at a function to mark completion of one year of the MP Congress government, which was also attended by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Reiterating his government's commitment to the state's farmers, Nath said. "The second phase of waiver of farm loans in the state began today." Farm loan waiver, one of the primary promises of the Congress during the Assembly poll campaign late last year, has been in the crosshairs of the opposition BJP which has termed it ineffectual. Former PM Manmohan Singh released 'Vision Document 2020-25' on the occasion which aims to make the state a prosperous one using six human development indexes comprising economic prosperity, social equity, cultural harmony, environmental sustainability, infrastructure development and good governance.

Industrial growth, agriculture and allied sectors, education, public health and nutrition, inclusive growth, culture, heritage and tourism, youth welfare and sports, irrigation, energy and environment, urban development, rural development and good governance are focus areas. The document has set key performance indicators (KPI) for each sector, and departments would be measured on these and corrective action will be taken wherever required..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Palestinians eye long-delayed election, ask Israel to allow Jerusalem voting

The Palestinian Authority PA said on Tuesday its heralded national election must also be held in East Jerusalem, an area annexed by Israel, raising a demand on which a still-unscheduled vote could hinge.Palestinians last parliamentary ballo...

Former commissioner Stern remains in serious condition

Former NBA commissioner David Stern remains in serious condition following last weeks emergency surgery to address a sudden brain hemorrhage. He is receiving great care and surrounded by his loved ones, the league said in a statement releas...

BFI quashes media reports, sticks to Olympic qualifying criteria

Boxing Federation of India BFI on Tuesday brushed aside the media speculations and remained steadfast to the pre-decided Olympic Qualifying criteria. BFI announcement comes amid the media reports claiming that the Olympic qualifier trials a...

Mamata snubs governor, skips meet over violence

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was kept waiting all day on Tuesday by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as she did not turn up to personally update him on the current situation in West Bengal over the violent protests against the controversial citi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019