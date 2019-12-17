India rejects Pakistan national assembly's resolution on amended citizenship law

India on Tuesday strongly rejected a resolution adopted by Pakistan national assembly on the amended citizenship law, calling it a poorly disguised effort to divert attention from Islamabad's "appalling treatment" and "persecution" of its religious minorities. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs Ministry said the resolution was a thinly-veiled attempt by Pakistan to further its false narrative on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

"It seeks to provide justification for Pakistan's unrelenting support for cross-border terrorist activities in India. We are confident that such attempts will fail," it said. Pakistan's Parliament on Monday unanimously passed a resolution terming India's citizenship amendment law against the bilateral agreements and asked New Delhi to revoke the "discriminatory" clauses in it.

