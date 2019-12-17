Left Menu
CAA protests: 28 people arrested over violence in UP's Mau

Twenty-eight people were arrested in connection with violence which erupted here on Monday following protests over police action on students of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University, Uttar Pradesh Police said.

  • ANI
  • Mau (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 19:46 IST
  • Created: 17-12-2019 18:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Twenty-eight people were arrested in connection with violence which erupted here on Monday following protests over police action on students of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University, Uttar Pradesh Police said. IG Law and Order Praveen Kumar in Lucknow said today said: "28 people who have been arrested in connection with the violence in Mau yesterday. Investigation is underway."

Protesters on Monday had torched vehicles while demonstrating against the newly enacted citizenship law (CAA) and police action on Jamia Millia Islamia students. In the wake of the situation in Mau yesterday, schools, colleges, and shops remain closed in the city while internet services were suspended.

Police personnel along with the Commissioner, Deputy Inspector General of Police are patrolling the entire city. Along with the police force, Rapid Action Force (RAF) and PAC teams have been deployed to review the situation.

On Monday, restrictions on movement were imposed in Hajipura Chowk area. According to the district administration, a few motorbikes were set on fire by protesters.

By evening, police said that it had dispersed the protesters and got control of the situation. "The situation in Mau is completely under control now. The administration is keeping a close watch on the situation," Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh had said.

Mau District Magistrate (DM) Gyan Prakash Tripathi had said that a few people who had gathered at Hajipura to hold protest over Jamia Millia Islamia incident have been disbursed. "The situation is peaceful now. Section 144 has been imposed in Hajipura Chowk area," he had said. Internet services were suspended till Tuesday midnight in Aligarh (city) where students' protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent on Sunday.

Videos of the violence showing that Mau's Dakshintola police station being vandalised have gone viral on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

