Left Menu
Development News Edition

122 farmer suicides in MP, debt reason only in one case: govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 19:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 19:06 IST
122 farmer suicides in MP, debt reason only in one case: govt

As many as 122 farmers ended their life in Madhya Pradesh since January and debt burden was the cause only in one case while in other instances illness, addiction, family feuds or person losing "mental balance" were the reasons, the state government has said. The Kamal Nath-led Congress government, which completed one year in office on Tuesday, gave the information in the Legislative Assembly.

Opposition BJP attacked the government over the statistic, claiming that it shows that the much-hyped loan waiver scheme had failed to provide any relief. Between January 1 to November 20, 2019, 122 farmers killed themselves in the state, Home Minister Bala Bachchan said in a written reply to a question by BJP's Ashish Sharma.

Only one of these 122 farmers committed suicide due to indebtedness, the reply said. Crop damage was not the reason for suicide in a single case, it added.

In 24 cases, addiction-related problems were said to have driven the persons to suicide. In 31 cases, the deceased took the extreme step because of illness, while 41 others committed suicide having lost their "mental balance", the minister's reply said.

Twenty farmers committed suicide due to family quarrels. In four cases, the reason for suicide was not stated.

Speaking to PTI, MLA Ashish Sharma said, "This data shows that Congress government's much-publicised loan waiver has failed. In reality, most of these farmers committed suicide due to increasing debt and farm distress." State Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi claimed that agrarian distress has decreased. "Over 15,000 farmers had committed suicide during one-and-a-half decade of BJP rule due to farm distress and debt burden. Now the distress has decreased due to loan waiver and other benefits provided by the Congress government," he said.

After the Congress ousted the BJP government in the November 2018 elections, Kamal Nath took oath as chief minister on December 17 last year..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

JNUSU opposes police 'post' being set up on campus

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union on Tuesday claimed that a police post was being set up in the varsitys premises and that police personnel were entering campus like they had done at Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim Univ...

Jafrabad protests: 21 students get stranded in school for two hours

Twenty-one students were stranded in their school in Jafrabad for about two hours on Tuesday during violent protests against the amended citizenship law in the area. There was heavy stone pelting near the school and the gates were locked fo...

With or without Huawei? German coalition delays decision on 5G rollout

Chancellor Angela Merkels conservatives and their Social Democrat partners have delayed until next year a decision on security rules for Germanys 5G network that could bar Chinas Huawei, a highly divisive issue in an unhappy alliance.Merkel...

U.S. Senate votes for massive defense policy bill, creating Space Force

The U.S. Senate looked set to vote overwhelmingly on Tuesday to pass a 738 billion defense policy bill, sending it to the White House, where President Donald Trump has promised to sign it into law.As voting continued, the vote in the Republ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019