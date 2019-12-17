Harsh Mander visits AMU, says will approach SC against 'police atrocities'

Social activist Harsh Mander on Tuesday visited the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) here and said he would constitute a 'fact finding team' including persons from the university administration and file a petition in the Supreme Court against the alleged police atrocities on students. Mander, who visited the campus with some lawyers practising in the Supreme Court, said, "I came to know about the atrocities on students by the police. It's astonishing. It's something similar to what was witnessed

in Jamia Millia Islamia." The IAS officer-turned activist and his team talked to students and teachers and assured them help.

"We will constitute a fact finding team including AMU administration and file a petition in SC against police atrocities," he said. Mander also met some students, who showed him injury marks sustained during the police crackdown on campus.

The AMU was closed on December 15 till January 5 after violence broke out at its premises.

