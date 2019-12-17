Cong holds protest against CAA in Haridwar
Congress workers in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district on Tuesday staged a protest against the amended Citizenship Act and police action on students of Jamia Millia Islamia.
Led by Jwalapur councilor Suhail Akhtar Qureshi and Congress city chief Sanjay Agarwal, the protesters raised slogans against the Centre.
The two leaders claimed that the BJP is trying to polarise the country under the guise of the amended citizenship law.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
