Moderate intensity quake hits Himachal's Kangra

A moderate intensity earthquake of magnitude 3 shook Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Tuesday morning, the Meteorological department said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, it added.

The epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 km north-east in Kangra district, the department said, adding that tremors were felt in and around the district at 10.51 am.

