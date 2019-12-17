2 Naxals arrested in Chattisgarh's Dantewada

Two Naxals, carrying rewards of Rs 1 lakh each against their names, were arrested from Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said on Tuesday. Sukhram Podiyam (24) and Suklu Podiyam (35) were apprehended on Monday evening from the forest near Marjum Junglepara village when a team of District Reserve Guard and local police was on a search operation in Katekalyan police station area, an official said.

"Five electric detonators, one battery, electric wire and iron spikes were recovered from them. Sukhram was active as member of Naxals' Katekalyan LGS (local guerrilla squad) while Suklu was head of Jantana Sarkar group," he said. The two were involved in attacks on police and IED blasts between 2017 and 2019 in the area and carried rewards of Rs 1 lakh on their heads, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)