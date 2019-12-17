UP: Classes till 8th standard in schools to remain closed in Bareilly due to cold wave

All classes for school students till 8th standard have been suspended for two days in Bareilly district due to cold wave conditions. The district basic education officer ordered the said students to remain home from December 18 to 19.

Earlier in the day, a similar order was issued by Saharanpur DM for the closure of all schools and colleges in the district from December 18 to 21 Cold wave conditions have intensified in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Prayagraj, following last weeks' heavy rainfall in several parts of the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)