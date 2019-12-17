Left Menu
Five arrested for looting Rs 20 lakh

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 17-12-2019 21:17 IST
  • |
  Created: 17-12-2019 21:17 IST
Five men were arrested for allegedly robbing Rs 20 lakh cash in Geeta Colony area of Shahdara, police said on Tuesday The accused, identified as Nausad (27), Salman (25), Deepak (25), Asif (18) and Imran (26), were nabbed recently while one accomplice is still absconding, they said.

The incident took place on August 22 at around 7 pm when Jayantilal along with his friend Ratilal was going to Chandni Chowk from Gandhi Nagar after collecting cash from business transactions from various shops in an auto rickshaw, police said. "When they reached Geeta Colony flyover, six boys who were on different bikes approached them and forcefully robbed the cash -- around Rs. 20 lakhs -- at gun point and fled from the spot," according to the complainant.

Interrogation revealed that Asif was the mastermind of the conspiracy and did recce for almost a month to plan the dacoity. Salman, who is employed as a bouncer and is a regular user of TikTok, accompanied Asif for the recce, said Amit Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara).

Salman was in need of money to support his flashy lifestyle. He also donated a part of looted amount for charity, he said. Naushad wanted money for gambling and Deepak, who worked as a helper in a boutique store, also wanted to make easy money, he added.

One lakh looted cash, a country made pistol and live cartridge, one mobile phone, two motorcycles, one scooty used in commission of offence, a bullet motorcycle worth Rs. 1.5 lakhs purchased from robbed money were recovered, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

