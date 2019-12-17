72-year-old migraine patient falls to death from 17th-floor Noida flat

A 72-year-old man died on Tuesday after he allegedly fell off the 17th-floor balcony of his apartment in the city, police said. Gulshan Chadda, who suffered from migraine and heart ailments, was in the balcony when the incident took place around 9.30 am in the Phase 3 police station area, they said.

"He fell off the 17th floor and landed on the balcony of an apartment on the eighth floor and died. The matter was reported to us and a forensic team was deployed at the spot," a police official said. The body has been sent for post mortem and necessary proceedings have been carried out, the official added.

