Shimla: NSUI burns effigy of Amit Shah to protest police action on Jamia students

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday burnt an effigy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah here to protest against "barbaric" lathicharge on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University. The NSUI's Shimla unit led by its district president Yogesh Thakur and state organising general secretary Manoj Chauhan burnt Shah's effigy at Kart Road here in protest against the police action.

Later, workers of the Congress' students' wing submitted a memorandum, addressed to the President, to the additional deputy commissioner. The NSUI held similar protests in other districts of the state on the instructions of its state president Chhatar Singh Thakur to protest against the Citizens Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens, and the lathicharge.

