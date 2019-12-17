Body of slain soldier to be handed over to family on Wednesday

The mortal remains of an army jawan, who was killed in a gunfight along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, would be taken to his hometown in Punjab on Wednesday, a defence spokesman said. The soldier, Rifleman Sukhwinder Singh (21), was a resident of village Fatehpur-Mukerian in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab.

"He was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," the spokesman said. The rifleman lost his life in the line of duty when Indian Army observed suspicious movement along the LoC in Laleali village of Sunderbani sector on Monday evening, triggering a gunfight.

Pakistan army resorted to heavy firing to support the suspicious movement, the spokesman said, adding that there was effective response from the Indian Army inflicting substantial damage to the Pakistan army. "The mortal remains of the martyr will be taken from Akhnoor military station to his Fatehpur village by road tomorrow (Wednesday) morning. The body is likely to arrive in his village by 11.30 am," the spokesman said.

