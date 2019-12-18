No threat to citizenship of any Indian Muslim or any other citizen under CAA: Naqvi

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Wednesday that there is no "question mark" on or threat to citizenship of any Indian Muslim or any other city due to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

"CAA is to provide citizenship and not to take away the citizenship of any person," he said at an event here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.