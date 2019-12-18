MLAs in MP resolve to make assets public by June-end every yr

In a bid to bring transparency in political system, MLAs in Madhya Pradesh have decided to disclose details of their assets, including those of dependents, by June 30 every year which will be verified by a chartered accountant and put into public domain. A resolution to this effect was passed unanimously by the legislators of the ruling Congress, opposition BJP and others in the 230-member Assembly on Wednesday.

As per the resolution, the details of the assets of the MLAs and their dependents would be made public through the website of the Assembly. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Govind Singh presented the government resolution in the House stating that every MLA would submit details of his assets, as on March 30, to the Assembly's Principal Secretary before June 30 every year.

These details should be submitted in the form in which the legislators declare their properties to the Election Commission, it stated. Singh said these details should be verified by a chartered accountant.

Explaining the rationale behind bringing such resolution, Singh said the move will ensure transparency in the political system in the state. "Common people used to point out at the change of fortune of a person once he becomes a lawmaker. People generally say that a person who once rode a cycle has amassed huge property after becoming an MLA and now travels in vehicles worth Rs one crore or so," the minister said.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Gopal Bhargava said, in reality, only a few politicians submit details of their assets honestly. Going a step further, Bhargava proposed a law to make such a disclosure mandatory and to punish violators.

BJP MLA Ajay Vishnoi demanded that officials belonging to Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and allied services should also be brought under the purview of this resolution. Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati then declared that the resolution is being passed unanimously.

In the House, the Congress has 115 members, BJP (108), SP (1), the BSP (2) while four are Independents..

