Development News Edition

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 18:04 IST
  • Created: 18-12-2019 18:04 IST
Following are the top stories at 6:00 pm:

LGD64 SC-5TH LD NIRBHAYA

Nirbhaya case: SC confirms death sentence to convict, rejects review plea New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday "confirmed" the capital punishment awarded to one of the four convicts in the gruesome Nirbhaya gang rape-and-murder case by dismissing his plea which sought review of its 2017 judgement upholding his death penalty.

LGD50 DL-COURT-LD NIRBHAYA

Court directs Tihar authorities to seek convicts' response on filing of mercy pleas in Nirbhaya case New Delhi: A Delhi court Wednesday directed Tihar jail authorities to seek response within a week from four death row convicts in the sensational 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape-cum-murder case as to whether they are filing mercy pleas against their executions with the President of India.

DEL41 DL-SEELAMPUR-LD SITUATION

Police conducts flag march in Seelampur; prohibitory orders imposed in northeast Delhi New Delhi: Police and paramilitary personnel on Wednesday carried out a flag march in northeast Delhi's Seelampur and Jafrabad area which witnessed large scale violence by protestors demanding scrapping of the amended Citizenship law a day earlier.

CAL32 WB-BJP-DELEGATION

Police stop BJP delegations on way to violence-hit areas of Malda, Murshidabad; arrest 2 MPs Kolkata: BJP MPs Nishith Pramanik and Khagen Murmu were arrested on Wednesday, as police stopped two delgations led by senior party leaders which were on their way

to visit violence-hit areas of Malda and Murshidabad districts, officials said.

CAL24 WB-MAMATA-SHAH

Amit Shah has to douse fire caused by new citizenship law: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the new citizenship law, which she said has

left the country burning, and asked him to douse the fire.

MDS9 CITIZENSHIP-MADRAS VARSITY-HAASAN

CAA: Haasan expresses solidarity with agitating Madras varsity students, not allowed into campus Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Wednesday visited the Madras University premises here and expressed solidarity with students protesting against

the Citizenship Amedment Act.

BOM21 MH-CITIZENSHIP-2ND LD PROTEST

Maha: Anti-CAA protests by Assamese in Pune, locals in Thane Pune/Thane: Assamese community members staged a protest on Wednesday in Pune against the Citizenship Act, claiming it endangers the culture of Assam and ignores

sentiments of people of the north-eastern state.

DEL50 JK-JAMIA MASJID

Srinagar: Congregational prayers were held on Wednesday at the historic Jamia Masjid here for the first time since the Centre abrogated certain provisions of Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union territories.

DEL48 DL-JAMIA-LD TEACHERS New Delhi: The Jamia Teachers' Association on Wednesday "categorically" rejected the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens and said "we don't want another Partition".

DEL38 DL-NIRBHAYA-2ND LD MOTHER REAX Nirbhaya's mother breaks down as Delhi court adjourns hearing on issuing death warrants

New Delhi: Nirbhaya's mother broke down outside the Patiala House court on Wednesday after the court adjourned for January 7 the hearing on the issuance of death warrants against the four convicts in the Delhi gangrape-and-murder case.

DEL46 SAHITYA AKADEMI AWARDS

Shashi Tharoor, Nand Kishore Acharya among writers to receive Sahitya Akademi Award New Delhi: Politician-writer Shashi Tharoor and playwright Nand Kishore Acharya are among 23 writers who will be bestowed with the Sahitya Akademi Award 2019.

DEL56 MHA-JK-STONE PELTING New Delhi: As many as 190 stone pelting incidents have been reported in Kashmir Valley ever since the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, and 250 people involved in them are currently in jails, officials said on Wednesday.

Police holds meeting with peace committee at Jamia Nagar

The Delhi Police on Wednesday held a meeting with members of a peace committee and locals at the Jamia Nagar police station following violent protest in the area against the amended citizenship law. The meeting was held to ensure that law a...

UPDATE 1-IMF board approves financing package to pave way for Somalia debt relief

The International Monetary Funds executive board has approved a financing plan that will help the IMF cover its share of debt relief for Somalia, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement on Wednesday. The financing pla...

Vegetable vendor kills self, blames money lenders, policeman said

A 52-year-old vegetable vendor allegedly committed suicide at Bhayander in the district, blaming three persons including a policeman for his extreme step. Ramesh Pathak allegedly hanged himself at his residence on Tuesday morning, a police ...

US wants India to lower its tariffs: WH official

The US wants India to lower its duties on American products, White House trade and economic adviser Peter Navarro said on Wednesday, describing India as the maharaja of tariffs. Navarro, who heads the White House Office for Trade and Manu...
