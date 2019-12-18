Repeat offender held for killing former jailmate

A repeat offender was arrested for brutally killing his former jailmate in the western suburb of Saki Naka, police said on Wednesday. Feeroz Khan alias Raju Batla attacked Shahid Amin Sheikh using a sharp weapon following a heated argument over a petty issue on Tuesday night, an official from the Saki Naka police said.

The police were notified about the incident by Rajawadi Hospital, where the victim was declared dead on arrival, he said. "The deceased was earlier externed from the locality after multiple cases were registered against him, while the accused also has three cases of robbery against him," deputy commissioner of police Zone X Ankit Goel said.

Khan has been booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, he added..

