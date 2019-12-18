Srinagar's Jama Masjid re-opens for prayers

The historic Jama Masjid reopened on Wednesday for offering prayers after nearly four months of gap, since the abrogation of Article 370 in August earlier this year. The Centre had on August 5, scrapped Article 370 and bifurcate the erstwhile state into two Union Territories (UTs) -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without one.

Following which several restrictions were imposed in the area to maintain law and order and phone lines and internet were blocked in the region. The Mosque is located in Downtown which remains a central zone to the religious and political activities in Srinagar. (ANI)

