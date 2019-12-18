City Briefs

In separate incidents, two persons have been arrested for allegedly supplying illicit liquor in the national capital, police said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Rajeev (29) and Vikas (32). One accused managed to flee, they said.

The accused were arrested from Sarai Rohilla area. Total 216 cartons of illicit liquor were recovered from their possession, they added. PTI NIT

**************

Two missing minor girls reunited with families by Delhi Police New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The Delhi Police has reunited two missing minor girls with their families.

On Wednesday morning, police noticed two minor girls aged around six to seven years in Nangloi area. They handed over the girls to Najafgarh police station. "Later, it was found that the parents of the missing girls were sitting in Ranholla police station, following which they were reunited with the girls," Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) Sharat Kumar Sinha said. PTI NIT

**************

Medical camp held for inmates at Mandoli prison complex New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The Delhi Prison organised a medical camp on Wednesday for inmates of Central Jail numbers 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16 at the Mandoli complex, officials said.

Specialists and super specialist doctors of eye, ENT, dental, skin, orthopedics, psychiatry, gastroenterology and cardiology from GTB Hospital, IHBAS and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital examined, diagnosed and treated over 400 inmates, a statement from the prison department said. Total 123 female inmates, including 23 children, visited 193 OPDs in the medical camp organised in jail number 16, Mandoli and 288 inmates availed the medical facilities across 298 OPDs organised in jail number 13 in Mandoli, it stated.

