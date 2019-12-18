LPG leak detected from waggon, timely action averted mishap

A major tragedy was averted on the suburban railway network last week when leakage of LPG was detected from a waggon in neighbouring Thane district, a railway official said on Wednesday. The incident took place near Khardi station on the Central Railway line, about 110 km away from here, last Saturday, he said.

A freight train with waggons loaded with Liquefied Petroleum Gas of BPCL was heading for Uran, said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway. "As soon as the gas leak came to notice, the train was stopped and the leaking waggon was detached. Fire brigade and BPCL were informed and all safety measures were undertaken instantly," he said.

Sources said that the railway authorities were contemplating taking action against BPCL for not taking enough safety precautions..

