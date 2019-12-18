Cops gear up to tackle anti-CAA protest in Mumbai on Thursday

In view of the protest march scheduled to be held on Thursday at August Kranti Maidan in central Mumbai against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the city police have put in place security measures, an official said on Wednesday. Protesters under the banner of 'Hum Bharat Ke Log' will congregate in August Kranti Maidan to take part in the protests against the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC), the official said.

"Thousands of people belonging to different communities, NGOs and political parties are expected to take part in the protest. Mumbai police will maintain a strict vigil to prevent any untoward incident during the protest," he said. There will be adequate police deployment in and around the venue, he said.

Along with the local police, Riots Control Police (RCP), Quick Response Teams (QRT), SRPF will be deployed, he said. Police personnel in plainclothes will also keep a vigil and the crowd will also be monitored using drones and CCTV, the official said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday held a meeting with the prominent leaders of Muslim organizations via video conference from Nagpur. Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve and senior police officers also took part in the talks. During the meeting, Muslim organizations assured that the protest will be carried out in a peaceful manner and that it would not create any law and order problem, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.