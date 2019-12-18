Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cops gear up to tackle anti-CAA protest in Mumbai on Thursday

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 00:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 23:55 IST
Cops gear up to tackle anti-CAA protest in Mumbai on Thursday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In view of the protest march scheduled to be held on Thursday at August Kranti Maidan in central Mumbai against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the city police have put in place security measures, an official said on Wednesday. Protesters under the banner of 'Hum Bharat Ke Log' will congregate in August Kranti Maidan to take part in the protests against the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC), the official said.

"Thousands of people belonging to different communities, NGOs and political parties are expected to take part in the protest. Mumbai police will maintain a strict vigil to prevent any untoward incident during the protest," he said. There will be adequate police deployment in and around the venue, he said.

Along with the local police, Riots Control Police (RCP), Quick Response Teams (QRT), SRPF will be deployed, he said. Police personnel in plainclothes will also keep a vigil and the crowd will also be monitored using drones and CCTV, the official said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday held a meeting with the prominent leaders of Muslim organizations via video conference from Nagpur. Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve and senior police officers also took part in the talks. During the meeting, Muslim organizations assured that the protest will be carried out in a peaceful manner and that it would not create any law and order problem, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-'Civics lesson' or 'sham trial?' Key moments in the U.S. House impeachment debate

A bitterly divided U.S. House of Representatives engaged in an impeachment debate before historic votes on two charges accusing President Donald Trump of abusing his power and obstructing Congress. Here are some highlights from the back-and...

China says tensions have somewhat risen over N.Korea

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui said on Thursday that tensions have somewhat risen over North Korea but the overall issue has not deviated from a track of dialogue and consultation.China hopes relevant sides will exercise restrain...

Soccer-No evidence of plot against ex-Australia coach Stajcic: review

A panel set up to review Australias national soccer teams said it had found no bias or agenda behind the termination of womens coach Alen Stajcic in January or any existence of a reported lesbian mafia that wanted him out of the job. Govern...

UPDATE 1-BoE says third-party supplier misused bank's audio feed

The Bank of England BoE said on Wednesday that a third-party supplier accessed the audio feed of some of its press conferences without consent to provide services to other external clients.The third-party supplier, whom the Bank of England ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019