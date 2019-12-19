'OCTOPUS' inducted into Andhra CM's security cover

In order to enhance the security cover of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, special force 'OCTOPUS' has been inducted into his security.

Organisation for Counter-Terrorist Operations, also called 'OCTOPUS', is a specialised and elite counter-terrorism unit of the state of Andhra Pradesh.

A team of 32 members divided into five teams would be part of the security. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

