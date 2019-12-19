Left Menu
Development News Edition

Train services affected, roads blocked during anti-citizenship

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 11:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 11:49 IST
Train services affected, roads blocked during anti-citizenship

Members of Left wing student organisations squatted on the tracks disrupting movement of trains while activists of another outfit vandalised an ambulance and burnt tyres during a bandh called by Left parties in Bihar on Thursday. The bandh, also being supported by a number of small parties, has been called in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed countrywide implementation of National Register of Citizens.

In the state capital, activists belonging to pro-Left student bodies like AISF and AISA stormed the Rajendra Nagar Terminus and squatted on the tracks disrupting movement of trains for about half an hour early in the morning. Railway sources said traffic was restored after the protesters were chased away by RPF personnel.

The station witnessed fresh disturbance around 10 am when hundreds of activists of Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) floated by controversial former MP Pappu Yadav burnt tyres on the road adjacent to the Rajendra Nagar Terminus and some of them squatted on the tracks. They also vandalized an ambulance which tried to make its way through the road and head towards a residential locality nearby.

Police and RPF personnel were trying to disperse the agitators. In Jehanabad, which has been a stronghold of the ultra-Left movement in Bihar, CPI(ML) activists staged a roadblock on Kako More, disrupting traffic on national highways NH 110 and 83.

CPI(ML) cadres also staged a demonstration close to the block headquarters at Musahari in Muzaffarpur, disrupting plying of vehicles between the district and adjoining Samastipur. CPI(M) activists squatted on the tracks near Laharia Sarai station in Darbhanga district, affecting movement of trains for some time.

On the Mahatma Gandhi Setu over the Ganges close to the state capital, JAP supporters all males performed ribald dances to the tune of Bhojpuri songs donning saris, as stranded commuters looked on with a mix of bemusement and exasperation..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

Carrie Underwood says it was 'frustrating' to bounce back after second child

Carrie Underwood admitted that after the birth of her second son Jacob Bryan in January, she had to remind herself of her brands stay the path mantra as she felt the societal pressure to get back in shape. After having my first kid, I felt ...

Algeria swears in new president

Algeria swore in its new president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on Thursday, a week after an election that was rejected by a mass protest movement as a charade designed to keep the old ruling elite in power.Tebboune, a former prime minister who w...

Afghan official: Bomb stuck to car goes off in Kabul, 1 dead

A sticky bomb attached to a private car in Kabul went off on Thursday, killing one civilian and wounding two others, a police spokesman said. No one immediately claimed responsibility and it was unclear why the people in the car were target...

Air pollution linked to increased risk of depression, suicide: Study

People exposed to high levels of air pollution are more likely to experience depression or commit suicide, according to a study that reviewed data from 16 countries. Published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives, this is the fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019