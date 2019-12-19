Left Menu
Anti-CAA stir: Protesters detained near Red Fort

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 12:08 IST
  • Created: 19-12-2019 11:55 IST
Police detaining anti-CAA protestors near Red Fort on Thursday morning. Image Credit: ANI

Scores of protestors were detained by the Delhi Police near Red Fort when they tried to take out a march in defiance of the prohibitory orders imposed there to protest the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Swarajya Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav was among those detained, officials said.

Protestors, which included activists and students, were dragged into buses in a bid to clear the area. Holding placards and shouting slogans, the protesters allowed themselves to be escorted to the buses. "I know many of our mates are being detained, despite that many have gathered here. The citizenship of this country cannot be divided and this is our protest call today," Yadav said.

Two protests are scheduled in the national capital, one by students and activists and the other by left parties. The two marches are to meet at Shaheen Park near ITO.

