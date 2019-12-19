Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anti-CAA stir: Rail, road services affected in Bihar; Bengal,

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 13:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 12:58 IST
Anti-CAA stir: Rail, road services affected in Bihar; Bengal,
Image Credit:

West Bengal, Assam, and Meghalaya were peaceful on Thursday while agitators blocked rail and road traffic during a bandh called by Left-wing student organizations in Bihar against the new citizenship law. Train services were affected and roads blocked during a bandh called by Left parties in Bihar. The bandh is being supported by smaller parties too.

In Patna, activists belonging to pro-Left student bodies like AISF and AISA stormed the Rajendra Nagar Terminus and squatted on the tracks disrupting the movement of trains for about half an hour early in the morning. Traffic was restored after the protesters were chased away by RPF personnel.

The fresh disturbance was witnessed at the station at around 10 am when hundreds of activists of Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) floated by controversial former MP Pappu Yadav burnt tires on the road adjacent to the Rajendra Nagar Terminus and some of them squatted on the tracks. An ambulance that was trying to make its way through the road and head towards a residential locality nearby was vandalized.

CPI(M) activists squatted on the tracks near Laharia Sarai station in Darbhanga district, affecting the movement of trains for some time. In Jehanabad, CPI(ML) activists staged a roadblock on Kako More, disrupting traffic on national highways NH 110 and 83.

CPI(ML) cadres also staged a demonstration close to the block headquarters at Musahari in Muzaffarpur, disrupting plying of vehicles between the district and adjoining Samastipur. No fresh incident of violence over the new citizenship law has been reported so far in West Bengal.

Stray incidents of clashes between groups supporting the amended Citizenship Act and those opposing it were reported on Wednesday. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been at the forefront in opposing the new citizenship law and the NRC, is scheduled to hold a protest rally in Esplanade area in the heart of Kolkata.

The Left parties are also scheduled to hold a protest march against the new citizenship law from Ramlila Maidan to Lady Brabourne College in the city. Intellectuals are slated to take out another protest march from Ramlila Maidan to Hogg Market.

Normalcy returned to Guwahati, while the curfew in Dibrugarh was relaxed for 14 hours since 6 am. The curfew imposed in Guwahati, the gateway to the Northeast, on December 11 in the wake of protests against the citizenship law was lifted on Tuesday following improvement in the situation.

No fresh incidents of violence have been reported so far in Assam. Business establishments and banks were open and vehicles plied normally. Schools and colleges were, however, closed. Mobile internet services remain suspended.

Flight operations and railway services had resumed in Guwahati on Tuesday, while flights to and from Dibrugarh airport were also operating as per schedule, officials said. Curfew was relaxed for 14 hours in Meghalaya capital Shillong but mobile internet services remain suspended, an official said.

Curfew was relaxed from 6 am in areas under Lumdiengjri and Sadar police station limits of Shillong, an order issued by East Khasi Hills District Magistrate M W Nongbri said. A resolution seeking implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya will be tabled in the Meghalaya Assembly during its special session during the day.

Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in and around the Assembly premises in the Rilbong area of the hill town to prevent any untoward incident during the session, East Khasi Hills District Magistrate M W Nongbri said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

L&T Technology Services inaugurates aerospace and defense engineering design center in Rockford, Illinois

Bengaluru Karnataka India, Dec 19 ANIBusinessWire India LT Technology Services Limited, a leading global pure-play engineering services company, announced it has opened a design engineering center in Rockford, Illinois USA to cater to the n...

UPDATE 1-Scottish leader: will consider all options if UK blocks independence vote

Scotlands nationalist government will consider all options if the British government tries to stop it from holding a referendum on Scottish independence, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursday. Sturgeons pro-independence, anti-Brex...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks near record highs, Sweden ends negative rates

World stocks drifted down from the weeks record highs on Thursday, while the crown gained as Swedens central bank became the first to raise interest rates from negative territory.European equities were little changed in early trading. Brita...

L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Aerospace & Defense Engineering Design Center in Rockford Illinois

Bangalore, Karnataka, India Rockford, Ill., United States Business Wire India LT Technology Services Limited NSE LTTS, a leading global pure-play engineering services company, announced it has opened a design engineering center in Rockfo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019