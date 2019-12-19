HIGHLIGHTS AT 1 PM

Following are the top stories at 1 PM:

NATION

NEW DELHI DEL29 DL-PROTEST MARCH-2NDLD RED FORT

Anti-CAA stir: Protesters detained near Red Fort New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Scores of protestors were detained by the Delhi Police near Red Fort when they tried to take out a march in defiance of the prohibitory orders imposed there to protest the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

NEW DELHI DEL35

CITIZENSHIP-MANDI HOUSE-DETAIN Anti-CAA protest: Left leaders detained at Mandi House

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Left leaders D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat and others were detained at Mandi House here during an anti-Citizenship Act protest on Thursday for defying prohibitory orders imposed by the Delhi Police in the area.

DL-CITIZENSHIP-2NDLD METRO Anti-CAA protest: Gates of 16 Delhi metro stations closed

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Thursday closed entry and exit gates of 16 stations for commuters in view of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

BENGALURU MDS4 KA-CITIZENSHIP-LD GUHA

Historian Guha detained for staging protest against CAA Bengaluru, Dec 19 (PTI) Noted historian Ramachandra Guha and many others were detained on Thursday for staging a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC at the Town Hall here, in defiance of the prohibitory orders imposed in the city.

DEGIRMENLIK DEL30

UKD-POKHRIYAL-UNIVERSITY-PROTEST HRD minister appeals to political parties to 'keep academic institutions away from their politics'

Dehradun, Dec 19 (PTI) Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' appealed to political parties on Thursday to keep academic institutions away from their politics, while asserting that students are a priority of the Narendra Modi government.

DL-SEELAMPUR-ARREST Delhi police arrests 12 more in connection with violence in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The Delhi Police made 12 fresh arrests in connection with the violence during protests in the northeast part of the city against the amended Citizenship Act, officials said on Thursday.

NEW DELHI DEL16 SHAH-SSB

Certain elements trying to use India's borders with Nepal, Bhutan to enter India: Shah New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that certain elements who don't want to see peace in India have been trying to use its borders with Nepal and Bhutan to enter the country.

UP-RAPE-LD DEAD

Fatehpur woman who alleged rape dies of burn in hospital Kanpur (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) An 18-year-old woman from Fatehpur, who was allegedly raped and set ablaze, died on Thursday in a Kanpur hospital after battling for life for almost 120 hours, officials said.

PATNA CAL3 BH-CITIZENSHIP-BANDH

Train services affected, roads blocked during anti-citizenship law bandh in Bihar Patna, Dec 19 (PTI) Members of Left wing student organisations squatted on the tracks disrupting movement of trains while activists of another outfit vandalised an

ambulance and burnt tyres during a bandh called by Left parties in Bihar on Thursday.

GUWAHATI CAL2 AS-CITIZENSHIP-SITUATION

Life in Assam back on track as state remains peaceful Guwahati, Dec 19 (PTI) Normal life is back on track in Assam with the state remaining peaceful after several days of violent protests against the new citizenship law.

FOREIGN

WASHINGTON FGN12

US-INDIA-INDOPACIFIC India, US agree to work for free, open Indo-Pacific region: State Department

Washington, Dec 19 (PTI) India and America have reaffirmed their commitment to work together in support of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region and the two sides agreed to deepen their cooperation to address regional and global threats and to combat terrorism, according to the US State Department.

WASHINGTON FGN5 US-INDIA-DEFENCE

Working on greater collaboration in defence sector with US: Rajnath Singh Washington, Dec 19 (PTI) As India and the US are working on greater collaboration between defence manufacturing sectors, the conclusion of the industrial security annex or ISA will provide the necessary framework for pursuing co-development and co-production, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON FGN4

US-INDIA-TRADE India pitches for H-1B visa holders, says movement of people deepened ties

Washington, Dec 19 (PTI) Pitching strongly for H-1B visa holders, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday reiterated the significant contribution made by movement of persons in a fair and non-discriminatory manner to the deepening of bilateral ties between India and the United States. TDS

