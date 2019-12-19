Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anti-CAA stir: Protesters detained near Red Fort

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 14:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 13:33 IST
Anti-CAA stir: Protesters detained near Red Fort
Image Credit: ANI

Scores of protestors were detained by the Delhi Police near Red Fort when they tried to take out a march to protest the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in defiance of the prohibitory orders imposed there. Swarajya Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav, former JNU student Umar Khalid and ex-JNUSU president N Sai Balaji were among those who were detained, officials said.

"I have just been detained from Lal Qila. About a thousand protesters already detained. Thousands on the way. Am told we are being taken to Bawana," Yadav tweeted. "I know many of our mates are being detained, despite that many have gathered here. The citizenship of this country cannot be divided and this is our protest call today," Yadav said.

Protestors, which included activists and students, were dragged into buses in a bid to clear the area. Holding placards and shouting slogans, the protesters allowed themselves to be escorted to the buses. "Picked up by Delhi Police from Red Fort. We had gathered to protest against the divisive CAB-NRC on Ashfaq & Bismil's martyrdom day. I appeal to all peacefully keep protesting till unconstitutional CAB-NRC is rolled back. This is something we owe to Ashfaq & Bismil's sacrifice," Khalid tweeted.

The Delhi Police has urged protestors to go to the designated place for their protest. "We are requesting the protestors to please apply for the designated place for the protest. In the non-designated places, public face problems and many emergency services get affected.

"We urge people not to listen to any rumours. Section 144 has already been imposed in the area. Please cooperate with the Delhi Police," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said. Several Jamia students and activists were also siting inside the Jamia Masjid complex to protest against the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"If you have a memo of demands, give it to me. We have implemented Sec 144. If anti-social elements try to breach peace, you people won't be able to control it," Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ajit K Singla told a group of protesters at Red Fort here. What is the harm in protesting peacefully, a protestor asked.

"Everytime we gather to protest against CAB and NRC, police detain some of the protesters so that we start focusing on getting them released," said Shakib (29). Several people have been stopped at Turkman Gate as well, protestors claimed.

"Police have divided the protesters. Thousands of people started moving towards Red Fort from different directions, including Daryaganj, Turkman gate and Jama Masjid, at 10 am. Some protesters, who could reach Chandni Chowk, were baton-charged, forced into buses and taken to Bawana. We were stopped in between, were not allowed to move forward," Amjad, one of the protestors, said. Two protests are scheduled in the national capital, one by students and activists and the other by left parties. The two marches are to meet at Shaheen Park near ITO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Four tried in Slovak journalist's killing reject deal

A Slovak businessman and three others appeared in court for the first time on Thursday to face charges over the murder of an investigative journalist and his fiance, a case that triggered mass protests against corruption. Jan Kuciak and Mar...

Maha: Shiv Sena leader Chandrashekhar Jadhav shot in Mumbai, accused arrested

Shiv Sena leader Chandrashekhar Keshav Jadhav was allegedly shot at on Thursday morning by an unknown miscreant in Vikhroli. Pranay Ashok, Mumbai Police spokesperson, told ANI At around 710 am today, Jadhav was visiting Sai Baba temple, whe...

Russia's Putin says WADA four-year doping ban 'not justified'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the World Anti-Doping Agencys WADA four-year ban for Russia from international sporting competition over doping was not justified.He said bans should be handed out on an individual, not a co...

9 held for illegal extraction and transportation of sand in

Nine persons have been arrested for alleged involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of sand from the Rushikulya river bed in Odishas Ganjam district as police stepped up crackdown on the racket, a police officer said on Thursda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019