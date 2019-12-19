Left Menu
Maha: Two held for acid attack on engineering student

  • Gondia
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 18:58 IST
Two persons have been arrested for allegedly throwing acid on a 20-year-old engineering student in Maharashtra's Gondia district, police said on Thursday. The police nabbed Rahul Ramu Nanet (24), a resident of Gangazari, and Khomendra Durgaprasad Jagnit (24) of Ekodi village for throwing acid on the victim, superintendent of police Mangesh Shinde said.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when the victim, a resident of Khairbandha village, was waiting to catch a Nagpur-bound bus at Mundipaar bus stand, he said. The motorcycle-borne accused threw acid on the victim and fled the scene, leaving her critically injured, he said.

On interrogation, the police found that Nanet was in love with the victim, a student of a reputed engineering college in Nagpur, he added. A case under section 326A (acid attack) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the duo, who has been sent to police custody till December 26, the official said.

Meanwhile, the victim is out of danger and is recuperating at a hospital in Nagpur, he added..

