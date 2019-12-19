Don't panic, situation under control: UP Police

After violence in the capital and some other parts of the state where protesters pelted stones and torched vehicles, police on Thursday evening said the situation was "under control" and there was no need for panic. Officials said they are identifying those who damaged property and will extract compensation from them.

"The situation is under control and there is nothing to panic about. Those who created trouble are being identified," Uttar Pradesh IG (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar told reporters. Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Mukesh Meshram said those involved in damaging property are being identified through videos.

"We will ensure that those who damaged property compensate for the loss," he said. During the protests in the city, the police post at Satkhanda was set afire and another in Madeyganj damaged.

Media vans and other vehicles were targeted during the protests in Lucknow, mainly in its old city. Protesters defied prohibitory orders and hurled stones at the police at scattered places in city, triggering lathi-charges and the use of tear gas.

UP government spokesperson and senior minister Shrikant Sharma said it was "highly unfortunate" that the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress were “misleading” people on the Citizenship Amendment Act. Apart from Lucknow, protests also turned violent in Mau and Sambhal districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.