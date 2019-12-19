Left Menu
Power utility official held for graft in Thane

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thane
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 19:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 19:57 IST
An assistant engineer with the MSEDL's Thane office has been arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000, police said on Thursday. The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday nabbed Sachin More (35), an assistant engineer of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, while accepting the bribe amount, an official said.

The accused had demanded Rs 20,000 from the complainant to install a new electricity metre at his father's shop, he said, adding that More had already received Rs 12,000 and was caught while accepting the remaining Rs 8,000. A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988 has been registered against the accused with the Kopri police station..

